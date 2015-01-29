FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grupo Isolux Corsan says not to pursue IPO
January 29, 2015 / 6:17 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Grupo Isolux Corsan says not to pursue IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Grupo Isolux Corsan

* Isolux Corsán: update on ipo developments

* Announces that it does not intend to pursue its proposed initial public offering of its class a shares to qualified and institutional investors in immediate future

* Co believes that preliminary valuation indications do not recognize full potential of company’s asset base at this time

* Since company does not require additional capital in near term, it has elected to wait for more favorable conditions

* Continues to progress with its plan to become a public co and will continue to focus in developing its current strategy Source text for Eikon:

