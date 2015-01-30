BRIEF-Brookfield says BIDCO extends Songbird offer to Feb. 12

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners LP

* QIA and Brookfield are pleased to confirm that they have now received valid acceptances from each of major shareholders (as defined therein) in relation to their respective songbird shares

* BIDCO further announces that Songbird offer, which remains subject to terms and conditions set out or referred to in offer document, is being extended and will remain open for acceptance until 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: