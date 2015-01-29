FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UMS AG says share buyback offer oversubcribed
January 29, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UMS AG says share buyback offer oversubcribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ums United Medical Systems International Ag

* Says by conclusion of offering period on January 27, 2015, a total of 1.460.363 shares were tendered to UMS United Medical Systems International Ag

* Says offer was made for up to 475,766 of company’s shares

* Says as a result, buyback offer was oversubscribed by a factor of 3

* Says management board has resolved, with supervisory board’s approval, to consider acceptance forms on a proportional basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

