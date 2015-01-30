FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK financial watchdog says to gather evidence on PPI complaints
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 7:13 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK financial watchdog says to gather evidence on PPI complaints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* FCA to gather evidence on PPI

* Planning to gather evidence on current trends in complaints on Payment Protection Insurance (PPI)

* FCA will use this evidence to assess whether current approach is continuing to meet its objectives of securing appropriate protection for consumers and enhancing integrity of UK’s financial system

* FCA expects firms to continue to deal with PPI complaints in accordance with our requirements

* FCA expects this work to commence shortly and to give its view on evidence collected in summer

* Will then consider whether further interventions may be appropriate - could include possible time limit on complaints; or other rule changes or guidance

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.