Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fuller Smith & Turner Plc

* Like-For-Like sales in managed pubs and hotels rose 6.8% in 43 weeks to jan 24

* Like-For-Like profits in tenanted inns division grew by 4%

* Total beer and cider volumes in fuller’s beer company also grew by 4

* Confident of meeting our expectations for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: