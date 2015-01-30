FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says court suspends publication of DNB fine
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says court suspends publication of DNB fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd Nv

* Delta lloyd : court suspends publication of dnb fine

* Court decided that DNB’s argument to disclose resolution early, under section 1:97 (1.b) of financial supervision act ( wet op het financieel toezicht - wft ), is not applicable

* Given ongoing legal proceedings, Delta Lloyd will not make any further comments on case.

* Resolution must remain confidential until full completion of legal proceedings and a final decision has been rendered on merits and amount of fine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.