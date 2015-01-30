BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says court suspends publication of DNB fine

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd Nv

* Delta lloyd : court suspends publication of dnb fine

* Court decided that DNB’s argument to disclose resolution early, under section 1:97 (1.b) of financial supervision act ( wet op het financieel toezicht - wft ), is not applicable

* Given ongoing legal proceedings, Delta Lloyd will not make any further comments on case.

* Resolution must remain confidential until full completion of legal proceedings and a final decision has been rendered on merits and amount of fine