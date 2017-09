Jan 30 (Reuters) - Reds Real Estate Development And Services SA

* Says court resolves that municipality of Pallini to pay 4,634,782.42 euros (interests & court expenses included)

* Says the amount to be paid is due to compensation for expropriated property, located in Kantza, Pallini Source text: bit.ly/1ETDCvx

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)