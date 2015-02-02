FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Minerals says Chinese partner agrees to release further $6.7 mln funds
February 2, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-African Minerals says Chinese partner agrees to release further $6.7 mln funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - African Minerals Ltd :

* AML and Shandong Iron And Steel Group (SISG), AML’s partner and 25 pct owner of project, have agreed release of a further $6.7 mln

* Cash has been applied to payment of January salaries and taxes due in Sierra Leone

* No certainty that further releases of funds will be agreed

* Also continues to evaluate potential funding solutions with other parties, including but not limited to a partial sale of AML’s stake in project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

