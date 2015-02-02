BRIEF-African Minerals says Chinese partner agrees to release further $6.7 mln funds

Feb 2 (Reuters) - African Minerals Ltd :

* AML and Shandong Iron And Steel Group (SISG), AML’s partner and 25 pct owner of project, have agreed release of a further $6.7 mln

* Cash has been applied to payment of January salaries and taxes due in Sierra Leone

* No certainty that further releases of funds will be agreed

* Also continues to evaluate potential funding solutions with other parties, including but not limited to a partial sale of AML's stake in project