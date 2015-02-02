FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inmarsat says second Global Xpress satellite launched
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 2, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Inmarsat says second Global Xpress satellite launched

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc

* Announces successful launch of its second global xpress (gx) satellite (inmarsat-5 f2) on board an international launch services (ils) proton breeze m rocket

* Successful launch confirmed for inmarsat’s second global xpress satellite (inmarsat-5 f2)

* Inmarsat-5 f2 is part of a us$1.6 billion investment by inmarsat

* With inmarsat-5 f3 expected for launch by proton in coming months, we are on schedule to achieve full global coverage early in second half of 2015-ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
