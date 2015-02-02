FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CRH accelerated bookbuild to fund Holcim, Lafarge asset purchase priced at 16.50 stg
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
February 2, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CRH accelerated bookbuild to fund Holcim, Lafarge asset purchase priced at 16.50 stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Crh Plc

* Crh plc - result of placing

* Successful completion of placing of ordinary shares

* Euro placing price, for institutions that have elected to settle in euros, is eur 21.85

* Total of 74,039,915 new ordinary shares placed in CRH raising gross proceeds of approximately eur 1.6 billion (before expenses)

* Placing shares represent approximately 9.99 pct of CRH’s issued ordinary share capital prior to placing

* UBS limited is acting as sole global coordinator

* UBS Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, Merrill Lynch International and J&E Davy acting as joint bookrunners in respect of placing

* Shares have been placed by UBS Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, Merrill Lynch International and J&E Davy at a price of 1,650 pence per placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.