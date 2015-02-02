BRIEF-CRH accelerated bookbuild to fund Holcim, Lafarge asset purchase priced at 16.50 stg

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Crh Plc

* Crh plc - result of placing

* Successful completion of placing of ordinary shares

* Euro placing price, for institutions that have elected to settle in euros, is eur 21.85

* Total of 74,039,915 new ordinary shares placed in CRH raising gross proceeds of approximately eur 1.6 billion (before expenses)

* Placing shares represent approximately 9.99 pct of CRH’s issued ordinary share capital prior to placing

* UBS limited is acting as sole global coordinator

* UBS Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, Merrill Lynch International and J&E Davy acting as joint bookrunners in respect of placing

* Shares have been placed by UBS Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, Merrill Lynch International and J&E Davy at a price of 1,650 pence per placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: