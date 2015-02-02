BRIEF-Ofcom says varies mobile operators' licences

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ofcom

* Ofcom varies mobile operators’ licences

* Has varied licences of UK’s four mobile network operators to improve mobile coverage across country

* Licence variations commit four operators to provide voice coverage across 90 pct of UK’s landmass by end of 2017

* Will shortly consult further on annual licence fees for 900 mhz and 1800 mhz spectrum bands.

* Is working with government on its 150 mln stg mobile infrastructure project, which is funding mobile phone masts in uncovered areas

* Follows an agreement reached between government and EE, O2, Three and Vodafone in Dec. 2014 to increase mobile coverage Source text for Eikon: