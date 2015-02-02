FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ofcom says varies mobile operators' licences
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 2, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ofcom says varies mobile operators' licences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ofcom

* Ofcom varies mobile operators’ licences

* Has varied licences of UK’s four mobile network operators to improve mobile coverage across country

* Licence variations commit four operators to provide voice coverage across 90 pct of UK’s landmass by end of 2017

* Will shortly consult further on annual licence fees for 900 mhz and 1800 mhz spectrum bands.

* Is working with government on its 150 mln stg mobile infrastructure project, which is funding mobile phone masts in uncovered areas

* Follows an agreement reached between government and EE, O2, Three and Vodafone in Dec. 2014 to increase mobile coverage Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.