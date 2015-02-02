FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IAG proposes additional commitments to Irish government regarding Aer Lingus
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IAG proposes additional commitments to Irish government regarding Aer Lingus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

* IAG statement on Aer Lingus

* Proposing to offer legally binding commitments that go well beyond protections currently available to government

* Commitments would ensure that, unless there is explicit Irish government agreement: Aer Lingus’ 23 slot pairs at London Heathrow cannot be sold

* IAG is prepared to offer a further commitment to operate slots on Irish routes for five years

* Aer Lingus’ name, head office location or place of incorporation in Republic Of Ireland, cannot be changed

* IAG has submitted a proposal to make an offer for Aer Lingus

* Aer Lingus would operate as a separate business with its own brand, management and operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.