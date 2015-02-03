FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Millicom sees 2015 EBITDA at $2.2-2.35 bln
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 3, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Millicom sees 2015 EBITDA at $2.2-2.35 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Millicom

* Says proposes dividend at $2.64 per share versus mean forecast $2.69 in reuters poll

* Will sharpen our focus on effective cost management to maintain group’s margins and so preserve and enhance cash flow

* We expect to increase revenue in 2015 to between $7.1 billion and $7.5 billion, which will generate an EBITDA of between $2.20 billion and $2.35 billion

* We remain confident in execution of strategy towards our 2017 targets Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

