BRIEF-Grivalia Properties to acquire and leaseback 60 mln euros asset portfolio

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Grivalia Properties REIC

* Announces the agreement with Sklavenitis Group to sale and leaseback portfolio of nine retail assets

* The agreement involves acquisition of portfolio for 60 million euros ($68.05 million) and leaseback to Makro Cash & Carry SA for rent 5.7 million euros ($6.46 million) per annum

* Portfolio consists of two assets in Athens, two in Thessaloniki, one in Heraclion, one in Patra, one in Larissa, one in Volos and one in Xanthi Source text: bit.ly/1zx6p7i

