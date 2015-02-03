FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Grivalia Properties to acquire and leaseback 60 mln euros asset portfolio
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Grivalia Properties to acquire and leaseback 60 mln euros asset portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Grivalia Properties REIC

* Announces the agreement with Sklavenitis Group to sale and leaseback portfolio of nine retail assets

* The agreement involves acquisition of portfolio for 60 million euros ($68.05 million) and leaseback to Makro Cash & Carry SA for rent 5.7 million euros ($6.46 million) per annum

* Portfolio consists of two assets in Athens, two in Thessaloniki, one in Heraclion, one in Patra, one in Larissa, one in Volos and one in Xanthi Source text: bit.ly/1zx6p7i

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.