BRIEF-Euronav says to repay $235.5 mln bond after NYSE listing close
February 3, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euronav says to repay $235.5 mln bond after NYSE listing close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Euronav Nv

* Euronav announces repayment of $235 mln bond and conversion of perpetual convertible preferred equity

* Company will repay $235.5 mln bond issued to partly finance acquisition of 15 vlccs from Maersk Tankers Singapore Pte Ltd

* Interest would increase to 11 pct, 60 days after listing on NYSE of company’s ordinary shares which were issued in IPO

* Will amortize $20.4 million (non-cash) in 4th qtr of 2014

* Euronav sees aggregate principal amount of $75 mln to be contributed to co’s share capital through a contribution in kind on Feb. 6 2015 against issuance of 9,459,281 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

