BRIEF-AAK Q4 operating profit up less than expected to 343 mln SEK
February 3, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AAK Q4 operating profit up less than expected to 343 mln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - AAK :

* Q4 operating profit 343 MSEK versus mean forecast of 351 MSEK in Reuters poll and year-ago 328 MSEK

* Proposed dividend of SEK 6.75 (6.00), an increase by SEK 0.75 or 12.5 percent

* We continue to remain prudently optimistic about future

* Q4 volumes increased by 9 percent. Organic volume growth was 1 percent

* At Chocolate & Confectionery Fats division, significant worsening market conditions in Ukraine and Russia impacted volumes negatively in the quarter

* Main drivers are continued positive underlying development in food ingredients and continued improvement in chocolate & confectionery fats Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
