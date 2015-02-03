FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CD&R proposes to place up to 100 mln shares in B&M European Value Retail
February 3, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CD&R proposes to place up to 100 mln shares in B&M European Value Retail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Cd&R:

* Proposed placing of up to 100 million shares in B&M European Value Retail S.A. by Cd&R European Value Retail Investment S.À.R.L.

* B&M will not receive any proceeds from the placing

* Following the sale CD&R expects to retain approximately 19.4 pct of the issued share capital of B&M

* Deutsche Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are acting as bookrunner; Lazard & Co is acting as financial adviser to CD&R Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

