BRIEF-Mobistar sees 2015 EBITDA between 260-280 mln eur
February 4, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mobistar sees 2015 EBITDA between 260-280 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Mobistar SA :

* Fourth quarter of 2014, Mobistar’s retail customer base in Belgium increased by circa 24k

* Blended ARPU in Belgium ticked up to 24.3 euros in the fourth quarter, versus 23.9 euros in the previous quarter, increasing year-on-year for the first time in more than three years

* Board of directors will propose the general assembly of may 6, 2015 to refrain from paying a dividend for the 2014 financial year.

* Mobistar’s retail customer base increased by 49k in 2014

* Fy 2014 results are at the high end of its guidance with a restated ebitda of 275 million euros

* Total consolidated turnover, which includes service revenues as well as revenues from the sale of handsets, amounted to 1,249.2 million euros in 2014, compared to 1,461.3 million euros in 2013

* Reiterates same guidance range as last year; i.e. A restated EBITDA of 260-280 million euros excluding expenses related to cable opportunity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

