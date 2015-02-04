FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melexis NV sees 2015 sales growth between 8 pct and 14 pct
February 4, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Melexis NV sees 2015 sales growth between 8 pct and 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Melexis Nv

* For the year 2014, sales were 332.4 million eur, an increase of 21 percent compared to the previous year.

* FY net income was 85.0 million eur, 2.10 eur per share, an increase of 54 percent compared to 55.2 million eur or 1.37 eur per share in 2013.

* Expects sales in the first quarter of 2015 to be around the level of 94 million eur.

* Assuming a stable eur/usd exchange rate versus 2014, Melexis expects sales growth in 2015 to be between 8 pct and 14 pct

* Sales for the fourth quarter of 2014 were 88.1 million eur, an increase of 17 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year and an increase of 2 percent versus the previous quarter

* Gross margin was 161.3 million eur, an increase of 26 percent compared to 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

