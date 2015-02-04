FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KPN says FY revenue of 8.08 bln euro down 4.6 pct from year earlier
February 4, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KPN says FY revenue of 8.08 bln euro down 4.6 pct from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV

* FY 2014 revenue of 8,083 million euro versus 8,472 million euro

* FY 2014 adjusted EBITDA of 2,573 million euro versus 3,022 million euro

* Net profit (-37 mln euro) in 4th qtr 2014 was mainly impacted by higher financial expenses related to the bond tender (211 mln euro)

* Adjusted EBITDA stabilized by end-2015

* Sees 2015 capex less than 1.4 bln euro

* Additional cash flow via potential dividend from 20.5% stake in Telefónica Deutschland

* KPN expects to benefit from dividend payments by Telefónica Deutschland and additional financial flexibility Link to source: [bit.ly/18Mm8ql] Further company coverage:

