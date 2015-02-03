BRIEF-Genmab pleased with Phase II study of multiple myeloma drug

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S

* Says it had a 29.2% overall response rate in Phase II study of daratumumab in double refractory multiple myeloma

* Says study showed manageable safety profile

* Says Data to be submitted for possible presentation at upcoming scientific conference and discussion with health authorities

* Says pleased with positive results in this study of daratumumab as a monotherapy for treatment of double refractory multiple myeloma