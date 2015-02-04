FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HMS Networks posts rise in Q4 operating profit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
February 4, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HMS Networks posts rise in Q4 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - HMS Networks

* Says board of directors propose a dividend to amount of sek 2.50 (2.25)

* Q4 net sales for q4 reached sek 156 m (126)

* Q4 operating result reached sek 18 m (13)

* Says order intake for q4 was sek 162 m (132)

* "We saw a positive last quarter 2014 with good order intake and net sales. In combination with a continued weakening of the Swedish currency, we can report a 18 % growth for the year and an annualnet sales volume on the new record level SEK 589 m. The 2014 order intake was SEK 611 m, also a new record level, corresponding to a 18 % growth" Link to full report: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.