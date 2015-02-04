FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fabege posts higher Q4 operating income, raises dividend
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fabege posts higher Q4 operating income, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Fabege AB

* Fy rental income amounted to sek 2,087m (2,059)

* Says board proposes a dividend of sek 3.25 per share (3.00)

* Fy net operating income increased about 5 per cent to sek 1,485m (1,411), in Q4 SEK 365 mln (340)

* Q4 profit after tax SEK 910 mln (79)

* Says profit before tax for year amounted to sek 1,867m

* Realised and unrealised changes in value amounted to a positive SEK 1,639m (874) for properties and a negative SEK 473m for interest-rate derivatives.

* Profit from property management rose 11 per cent to SEK 682m (614) Link to full report: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.