BRIEF-ICAP says to challenge EU regulators decision

Feb 4 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc
* ICAP Plc response to European Commission decision
* Notes today’s decision of European Commission (EC) to issue a fine of 11.3 million pounds
* Does not accept EC’s decision, which it believes is wrong both in fact and in law
* Will be challenging this decision at appeal in European courts
* Allegation relates to Yen libor and is based on same underlying matters that ICAP Europe Ltd, a subsidiary of ICAP’s global broking division, settled with FCA and U.S. Commodity futures trading commission in September 2013
* It is not a competition issue, and EC has presented no evidence that ICAP facilitated a competition law violation