FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ICAP says to challenge EU regulators decision
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ICAP says to challenge EU regulators decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc

* ICAP Plc response to European Commission decision

* Notes today’s decision of European Commission (EC) to issue a fine of 11.3 million pounds

* Does not accept EC’s decision, which it believes is wrong both in fact and in law

* Will be challenging this decision at appeal in European courts

* Allegation relates to Yen libor and is based on same underlying matters that ICAP Europe Ltd, a subsidiary of ICAP’s global broking division, settled with FCA and U.S. Commodity futures trading commission in September 2013

* It is not a competition issue, and EC has presented no evidence that ICAP facilitated a competition law violation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.