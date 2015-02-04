BRIEF-ICAP says to challenge EU regulators decision

Feb 4 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc

* ICAP Plc response to European Commission decision

* Notes today’s decision of European Commission (EC) to issue a fine of 11.3 million pounds

* Does not accept EC’s decision, which it believes is wrong both in fact and in law

* Will be challenging this decision at appeal in European courts

* Allegation relates to Yen libor and is based on same underlying matters that ICAP Europe Ltd, a subsidiary of ICAP’s global broking division, settled with FCA and U.S. Commodity futures trading commission in September 2013

* It is not a competition issue, and EC has presented no evidence that ICAP facilitated a competition law violation