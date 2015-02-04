FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ofcom rejects Virgin Media delay application
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ofcom rejects Virgin Media delay application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ofcom :

* Ofcom rejects Virgin Media delay application

* Having considered application, and submissions from Virgin Media and Premier League, Ofcom has today decided to reject application

* Has today decided to reject application, as it does not consider that there is an urgent need to intervene to delay auction

* Investigation is ongoing and will consider potential harm to competition and consumers arising from joint selling under auction

* Still expects to publish a further document in March 2015 Source text for Eikon:

