FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nutreco posts 3.9 pct rise in FY EBITA
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 5, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nutreco posts 3.9 pct rise in FY EBITA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nutreco NV

* FY Revenue of 5.25 billion euros; an increase of 0.3 pct compared to 2013

* Interim dividend being 0.30 euros (2013: 0.30 euros)

* Achieved higher financial results, in line with our expectations.-CEO

* FY EBITA before exceptional items of 266.4 million euro, 3.9 pct higher than last year

* Total dividend proposal of 1.05 euros (2013: 1.00 euro)

* EGM to discuss SHV offer of 45.25 euros per ordinary share (cum dividend) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.