BRIEF-Nutreco posts 3.9 pct rise in FY EBITA

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nutreco NV
* FY Revenue of 5.25 billion euros; an increase of 0.3 pct compared to 2013
* Interim dividend being 0.30 euros (2013: 0.30 euros)
* Achieved higher financial results, in line with our expectations.-CEO
* FY EBITA before exceptional items of 266.4 million euro, 3.9 pct higher than last year
* Total dividend proposal of 1.05 euros (2013: 1.00 euro)
* EGM to discuss SHV offer of 45.25 euros per ordinary share (cum dividend)