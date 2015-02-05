FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q4 IFRS revenue rises 19 pct to 673.2 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 5, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q4 IFRS revenue rises 19 pct to 673.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes SA :

* Q4 IFRS revenue 673.2 million euros ($763.5 million) up, 19 percent

* FY IFRS revenue 2.29 billion euros, up 11 percent

* Sees Q1 2015 non-IFRS total revenue objective of about 610-620 million euros

* Sees 2015 non-IFRS revenue growth objective range of about 11 percent to 12 percent in constant currencies (eur 2.700 billion to 2.720 billion based upon 2015 currency exchange rate)

* Sees 2015 non-IFRS operating margin of about 29.8 percent, stable compared to 2014

* Sees 2015 non-IFRS eps range of about 2.04-2.09 euros, representing a growth objective range of 12 percent to 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.