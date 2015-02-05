FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UCB advances Neupro in China
February 5, 2015 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UCB advances Neupro in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - UCB SA

* Announced positive top-line results from two phase 3 studies evaluating Neupro in treatment of patients in China

* Based on positive results UCB intends to submit a regulatory application in China in 2015 for Neupro in treatment of early- and advanced-stage Parkinson’s disease

* Results from phase 3 study in patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease demonstrated that rotigotine transdermal patch significantly improved symptoms when compared to placebo Further company coverage:

