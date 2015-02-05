BRIEF-UCB advances Neupro in China

Feb 5 (Reuters) - UCB SA

* Announced positive top-line results from two phase 3 studies evaluating Neupro in treatment of patients in China

* Based on positive results UCB intends to submit a regulatory application in China in 2015 for Neupro in treatment of early- and advanced-stage Parkinson’s disease

* Results from phase 3 study in patients with early-stage Parkinson's disease demonstrated that rotigotine transdermal patch significantly improved symptoms when compared to placebo