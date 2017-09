Feb 5 (Reuters) - Viel et Cie SA :

* FY consolidated revenue 727 million euros ($825 million) versus 744.7 million euros year ago

Consolidated revenue of group's subsidiaries in Q4 was 186.8 million euros, up 6.4 percent in current currencies