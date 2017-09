Feb 4 (Reuters) - LDLC Com SA :

* Q3 revenue up almost 11 percent to 86.8 million euros ($99.1 million)

* Says is confident in reaching FY target of about 295 million euros revenue and 12 million euros operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)