FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Premier Farnell sees FY operating profit between 86 mln stg and 88 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 5, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Premier Farnell sees FY operating profit between 86 mln stg and 88 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc

* Premier Farnell Plc: trading statement

* Positive momentum in sales growth has been delivered through second half, with group sales per day growth of 4.0 pct expected in Q4

* For full year 2014/15, group sales are expected to grow 3.3 pct year on year

* Sales growth is based on sales per day, including raspberry pi, for continuing businesses at constant exchange rates and for like periods

* Second half sales growth has been underpinned by our element14 and CPC & MCM distribution businesses

* Raspberry Pi sales were only slightly below Q4 of prior year

* Anticipate that our progress in 2015/16 will be influenced by improved sales momentum through our customer-centric strategy, a moderated level of gross margin compared to 2014/15

* Increased our annualised cost saving target to 10 mln stg to 12 mln stg (previously 6 mln stg to 8 mln stg)

* Exceptional costs associated with design of proposed new structure of approximately 5 mln stg will be recognised in 2014/15 and we anticipate a further 5 mln stg of costs will be incurred in 2015/16

* Potential impact of recent volatile foreign exchange will have an adverse impact on group’s reported profit of approximately 2 mln stg for current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.