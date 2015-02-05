FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vetoquinol and Orion Pharma enter into distribution collaboration
#Healthcare
February 5, 2015

BRIEF-Vetoquinol and Orion Pharma enter into distribution collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Vetoquinol SA :

* Vetoquinol and Orion Pharma Animal Health enter into distribution collaboration

* Collaboration regarding distribution of Dexdomitor, Antisedan, Domitor and Domosedan

* Vetoquinol becomes distributor in selected European countries of these Orion sedative products

* Collaboration between companies is effective as of Jan. 1, 2015

* Is responsible for marketing Orion sedatives range to customers in United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
