BRIEF-Vetoquinol and Orion Pharma enter into distribution collaboration

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Vetoquinol SA :

* Vetoquinol and Orion Pharma Animal Health enter into distribution collaboration

* Collaboration regarding distribution of Dexdomitor, Antisedan, Domitor and Domosedan

* Vetoquinol becomes distributor in selected European countries of these Orion sedative products

* Collaboration between companies is effective as of Jan. 1, 2015

* Is responsible for marketing Orion sedatives range to customers in United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy