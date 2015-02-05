FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Beazley FY pretax profit falls to $261.9 mln
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Beazley FY pretax profit falls to $261.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc

* FY profit before income tax of $261.9 mln (2013: $313.3 mln)

* FY gross premiums written increased by 3 pct to $2.02 bln (2013: $1.97 bln)

* FY return on equity of 17 pct (2013: 21 pct)

* FY net investment income of $83.0 mln (2013: $43.3 mln)

* Full year dividends for year to 9.3 pence (2013: full year 8.8 pence). Special dividend of 11.8 pence

* FY net written premiums $1.73 bln versus $1.68 billion

* Most successful insurers will have confidence and capacity to invest in profitable growth opportunities at a time when competitors may be holding back -Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.