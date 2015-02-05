FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bulten posts higher Q4 EBIT, proposes higher dividend and share buyback
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 5, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bulten posts higher Q4 EBIT, proposes higher dividend and share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bulten AB

* Q4 net sales reached SEK 621 million

* Q4 earnings (EBIT) were SEK 38 million (31), which correspond to an operating margin of 6.2% (6.5)

* Q4 order bookings amounted to SEK 706 million (614), up 14.9% on same period last year

* Says proposes to annual general meeting a dividend of SEK 3.00 (2.00) per share, an increase of 50%

* Says proposes higher dividend and share buyback

* Says share buyback program to be established up to a total of sek 150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.