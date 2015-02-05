FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jasco Electronics sees HI HEPS between 83 pct and 93 pct lower
February 5, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Jasco Electronics sees HI HEPS between 83 pct and 93 pct lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd

* Group was unfortunately negatively impacted by extensive strike action during July 2014 in metals & engineering industries sector

* Sees headline EPS to be between 83 pct and 93 pct lower (between 0.4 cents and 0.9 cents per share) in 6 months to Dec 31

* Main focus during first half was therefore on recovering lost sales volumes in businesses worst affected by strike, as well as continued cost reductions

* Market conditions continued to remain challenging; with some key customer orders delayed and increased competition in market

* Full impact of restructure will start flowing through from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

