BRIEF-Lower price tag for TeliaSonera's Tele2 Norway deal
February 5, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lower price tag for TeliaSonera's Tele2 Norway deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Teliasonera Ab

* Teliasonera gets approval of tele2 acquisition in norway

* As part of the remedies provided in order to have the transaction approved, the customer base of Network Norway is sold to ICE

* Teliasonera and Tele2 have therefore agreed to adjust enterprise value from sek 5.1 billion to sek 4.5 billion on a cash and debt free basis

* The cost synergies will not change as a result of the new terms. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

