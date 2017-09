Feb 5 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Lyon Poche presse shares to be delisted from Marche Libre

* Delisting following the decision of winding-up of the company announced by Tribunal de Commerce of Lyon on Dec. 8, 2011

* Delisting of Lyon Poche Presse shares to be effective as of Feb. 9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)