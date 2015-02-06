FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ems Chemie Holding says FY 2014 sales up 4.6 pct yoy
February 6, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ems Chemie Holding says FY 2014 sales up 4.6 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ems Chemie Holding AG

* Says 2014 net sales increased by 4.6 pct and operating profit (EBIT) by 14.7 pct yoy

* Says 2014 increased consolidated net sales in Swiss francs by 4.6 pct to 1,972 million Swiss francs ($2.14 billion) (1,885 million Swiss francs year ago)

* Says 2014 EBIT rose to 423 million Swiss francs(369 million Swiss francs year ago) and is thus 14.7 pct higher year on year

* Expects 2015 sales and operating profit (EBIT) higher than in the previous year

* Sees 2015 sales in Swiss francs to be slightly lower than previous year Source text: bit.ly/1D3VhRG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

