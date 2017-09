Feb 6 (Reuters) - Fagron NV

* Fagron NV turnover growth of 30.4 pct to 447.1 million euro

* Dividend increase of 39 pct to 1.00 euro per share

* 2014 net profit 43.19 million euro versus 41.824 million euro last year

* Outlook 2015 turnover of at least 500 mln euro with a REBITDA margin of 26 pct

* REBITDA margin of 26.5 pct

* REBITDA increases 49.8 pct to 118.5 mln euro