FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Also Holding FY 2014 sales up 10.8 pct to 7.2 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
February 6, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Also Holding FY 2014 sales up 10.8 pct to 7.2 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Also Holding AG

* Says FY 2014 sales of Also Group increased by 10.8 percent to 7.2 billion euros ($8.26 billion)

* Says FY 2014 EBT increased compared to the previous year by 12.8 per cent to 81.9 million euros

* Says FY 2014 net income increased to 60.9 million euros, surpassing the previous year by 21.6 percent

* Aims for FY 2014 dividend payout ratio of 25 to 35 percent

* For FY 2014 board proposes to the shareholders a dividend of 1.60 Swiss francs per share Source text: bit.ly/1zVnET9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8721 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.