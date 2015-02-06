FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Umicore full-year turnover falls 10 pct
February 6, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Umicore full-year turnover falls 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Umicore Sa :

* FY revenues of 2.4 bln euro

* FY turnover of 8.8 bln euro vs 9.8 bln euro last year

* Reported earnings for 2014 that were fully in line with its guidance

* Recurring EBIT was 274 mln euro. This was 10 pct lower than in 2013

* Expects profitability to improve in 2015 driven by further growth in catalysis and energy materials in particular

* FY recurring net profit (group share) of 193 mln euro

* Indicated that it expects profitability to improve in 2015

* Intention is to implement portfolio realignment by end of 2016, subject to market opportunities

* Gross annual dividend of 1.00 euro per share at the annual general meeting on April 28, of which 0.50 euro was already paid out as an interim dividend in September 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

