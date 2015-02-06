FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinnevik happy for all its unlisted assets to stay private this year-CEO
February 6, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kinnevik happy for all its unlisted assets to stay private this year-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Kinnevik CEO Lorenzo Grabau told Reuters: * Expects To Reduce Number Of Portfolio Companies By Another 3-5 in 2015, and possibly add a few, to end up “in the high 30‘s” at year-end versus 41 at end of 2014 * we don’t own enough in some of our best performing companies, whenever far from a 30 percent stake we don’t own enough, for example in westwing

* very happy having all kinnevik’s unlisted assets remaining private for this year

* looking at the portfolio, there is still an enormous amount of work to be done to prepare the companies to go public

Further company coverage: [KINVb.ST ] (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

