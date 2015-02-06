FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mecom says De Persgroep confident that Dutch licence to be granted before Feb. 13
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 6, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mecom says De Persgroep confident that Dutch licence to be granted before Feb. 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mecom Group Plc

* Update on Dutch merger control process

* De Persgroep is confident that ACM licence will be granted in near future and, in any event, before 13 February 2015

* ACM does not have competition concerns with respect to transaction in any of affected markets, with exception of market for distribution of newspapers

* De Persgroep and ACM are currently in final stages of agreeing a remedy text designed to alleviate those competition concerns

* Purpose of this court hearing is, if conditions have been satisfied or waived before 13 Feb, to obtain sanction of court to scheme and confirmation of capital reduction

* De Persgroep publishing expects to make an announcement prior to 5:00 p.m. On 12 February 2015 confirming that all of conditions have been satisfied or waived

* Mecom and De Persgroep publishing announce that a court hearing will take place on 13 February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.