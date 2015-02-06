FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondo TV approves start of procedure aimed to admission of Mondo TV Suisse SA to AIM italian market
February 6, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV approves start of procedure aimed to admission of Mondo TV Suisse SA to AIM italian market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Approves start of procedure aimed to admission of Mondo TV Suisse SA to AIM italian market

* Says diffusion of shares among public will be via free assignment by Mondo TV SpA to its shareholders of 18.87 pct shares of Mondo TV Suisse

* Shares to be assigned at 2.6 euros each, for a global distributed value of 4,907,340 euros ($5.62 million)

* The diffusion of the shares of Mondo TV Suisse should take place with an assignment rate of one share of Mondo TV Suisse for 14 shares of Mondo TV SpA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8730 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

