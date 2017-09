Feb 6 (Reuters) - Firstextile Ag

* Launches buyback offer for up to 354,000 shares

* Offer price amounts to 8.00 euros ($9) per share

* Period for accepting offer will start on Feb. 10 and will end on June 10, at 12:00 o’clock (CET) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)