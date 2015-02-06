FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cofinimmo posts FY net result per share of -2.93 euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo Sa :

* FY net result per share of -2.93 euro in 2014

* 1.0 pct increase in gross rental revenues on a like-for-like basis

* 2014 dividend 5.50 euro per ordinary share, payable as from the end of May 2015

* EPRA NAV at 96.08 euro per share and nav in fair value at 85.80 euro per share

* Debt ratio down to 48.1 pct at the end of 2014

* Forecast of a net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) per share - group share of 6.85 euro

* Forecast of a gross dividend of 5.50 euro per ordinary share for the FY 2015

* FY net current result per share (excluding IAS 39 impact) - group share of 6.70 euro in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

