FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties says H1 rental income drops to 72 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 6, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties says H1 rental income drops to 72 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Eurocommercial Properties nv

* Rental income for the six months to 31 December 2014 was 72.0 million compared with 74.2 million last year.

* Like for like (same floor area) rents of Eurocommercial’s properties increased by almost 1%

* Like for like retail sales turnover in Eurocommercial’s shopping centres increased by 1.5% for the twelve months to 31 december 2014

* Total vacancies for the portfolio at 31 december 2014 represent 0.5% of rental income.

* Total occupancy cost ratio for eurocommercial galleries excluding hypermarkets at the end of the period was 8.2% overall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.