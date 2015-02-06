BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties says H1 rental income drops to 72 mln euros

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Eurocommercial Properties nv

* Rental income for the six months to 31 December 2014 was 72.0 million compared with 74.2 million last year.

* Like for like (same floor area) rents of Eurocommercial’s properties increased by almost 1%

* Like for like retail sales turnover in Eurocommercial’s shopping centres increased by 1.5% for the twelve months to 31 december 2014

* Total vacancies for the portfolio at 31 december 2014 represent 0.5% of rental income.

* Total occupancy cost ratio for eurocommercial galleries excluding hypermarkets at the end of the period was 8.2% overall