BRIEF-Sberbank Rossii Jan. 2015 RAS net profit down to RUB 3.7 BLN versus RUB 31.6 BLN year ago

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sberbank Rossii :

* Jan. 2015 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS)of 3.7 billion roubles ($55.83 million) versus 31.6 billion roubles year ago

* Jan. 2015 total provision charge of 54.9 billion roubles versus 28.5 billion roubles year ago

* Overdue loans 2.3 pct as of Feb.1

* Jan. 2015 RAS net interest income of 47.9 billion roubles, 33.6 pct down versus year ago

* Jan. 2015 RAS net fee and commission income of 15.5 billion roubles, 7.8 pct down versus year ago

* Says capital adequacy N1.1 ratio as of Feb. 1, 2015 of 7.8 pct versus 8.3 pct as of Jan. 1, 2015

* Says provisions for loan impairment as of Feb. 1, 2015 of 857.3 billion roubles versus 810.47 billion roubles as of Jan. 1, 2015 excluding effect of subsequent events

* Significant increase in cost of CRB’s funding, cost of corporate deposits, creation of provisions for impairment were main drivers for decline in Jan. 2015 net profit

* Jan. 2015 net income from FX revaluation and trading operations on capital markets of 23.1 billion roubles versus 654 million roubles year ago

* Says Jan. 2015 growth in income from trading operations was greater due to increase in provision charges for FX loans Source text: bit.ly/1FdbXFY Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2780 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)