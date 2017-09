Feb 6 (Reuters) - PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Announces final results of rights issue of 7,000,000 new shares

* Rights issue was oversubscribed with 22.6 percent

* Will receive gross proceeds in amount of 70 million Norwegian crowns ($9.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4932 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)