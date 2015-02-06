FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK's FCA names new chairs of independent practitioner panels
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 6, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA names new chairs of independent practitioner panels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* New chairs for financial conduct authority’s independent practitioner panels have been appointed, announced fca’s chairman john griffith-jones today.

* Appointments, which come into effect from 1st April 2015: FCA practitioner panel - Alison Brittain, group director of retail, Lloyds Banking

* FCA markets practitioner panel - Robert Mass, head of international compliance and global head of securities division compliance, Goldman Sachs

* Alison Brittain, Robert Mass and Clinton Askew will succeed Graham Beale, Paul Swann and Andrew Turberville Smith respectively Source text: (bit.ly/1vvKQ8N)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.